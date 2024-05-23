Assam: 4 phones found in Guwahati Central Jail; show-cause notice served

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident took place on the premises of the Guwahati Central Jail, raising questions about the security measures inside the jail. A total of four mobile phones were seized from inside a cell of the Guwahati Central Jail.

The phones were recovered from Cell Number 10 of the jail, where Debanjan Saha and Amarendra Singh have been housed, along with others. On one hand, Debanjan Saha is an under-trail inmate for involvement in a narcotics case, and on the other hand, Amarendra Singh is accused of murder.

Following this development, a show cause notice has been served to the jail authorities as to how the phones could make their way into the jail and land in the possession of the inmates.

Earlier in February, spy-camera, smartphone and other staff were recovered from the NSA cell in Dibrugarh Central jail where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates were kept.

Singh is suspected to have continued his anti-national operations, leading state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.

Reportedly, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that increased surveillance measures were put in place due to suspicions of illegal activities within the jail.

Consequent searches uncovered a range of unauthorized devices, such as smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and others.

Indian intelligence sources indicate that Amritpal Singh has connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).

