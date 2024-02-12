40,000 PMAY-G houses in 2022-23 incomplete in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The dream of owning and living in a 'pucca' house is one that everyone has, even more so for the poor people living in dilapidated 'kutcha' ones, especially in rural areas. While this dream has been made possible for many who were registered as beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), for many others, it has continued to remain a dream till now.

The number of houses that have remained incomplete in Assam till January 2024 is around 40,000.

PMAY-G was initially set to achieve the target of 'housing for all' in rural areas by 2022. The scheme has now been extended until March 2024 by the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) Department, which is implementing the scheme in Assam.

The figures for houses sanctioned, constructed, and incomplete in Assam under PMAY-G in the financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23 can be summed up as:

In 2018-19, the number of houses sanctioned was 40,378 while 1,59,017 were completed, being carried over from earlier years; in 2019-20, houses sanctioned were 1,79,830, those completed were 84,009; in 2020-21, sanctioned number was 1,50,036, with 1,30,879 completed; in 2021-22, sanctioned number was 2,16,302 and completed ones 1,17,694; and in 2022-23, there were 10,52,658 houses sanctioned, while the completed number was 10,09,142 till Jan, 2024, according to P&RD sources.

Launched on April 1, 2016, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) is the centre's flagship mission by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). PMAY-G aims at providing a 'pucca' house with basic amenities to all houseless households and those households living in 'kutcha' and dilapidated houses.

P&RD sources also stated that the target of PMAY-G in Assam was 20,41,807 houses, with the number of beneficiaries registered being 22,85,847; the number of houses sanctioned was 20,24,155; and the number of completed houses under the scheme is 17,92,015 till now.

