4th evaluation of LP schools postponed under Kamrup Metropolitan district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The District Elementary Education Officer for the Kamrup Metropolitan District of Assam has postponed the 4th Evaluation in the Lower Primary Schools under the Kamrup Metropolitan district from February 20 to February 27. This action has been taken in view of the engagement of the teachers in different important government duties.

“Due to the engagement of teachers in different important Government duties, the 4th Evaluation in Lower Primary schools under Kamrup(M) district is hereby postponed to 27 from 20 Feb 2024 So, you are requested to inform all concerned LP schools for the same. This is in favour of your kind information and necessary action,” mentioned the statement.

Also Read: Lower Primary school teachers gherao DEEO office in Lakhimpur