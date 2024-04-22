5 apprehended for attacking constable in Basistha locality of Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a disturbing turn of events, a constable of Assam Police was attacked by the owners and staff of the Echo Pub located in the Basistha locality of Guwahati. The incident led to the apprehension of five people, including Ankur Dutta, Debakanta Dev Nath, Krishanu Lahkar, and two women.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Pradeep Basumatary, had responded to complaints regarding recurring disturbances at the Echo Pub. What initially started as a verbal spat between the constable and the owners, soon took an ugly turn, and multiple people at the venue physically assaulted the constable. They even poured engine oil on the constable of the Assam Police stationed at the Basistha Police Station with the intent of causing harm.

After this development, three cases were filed at the Basistha Police Station regarding the assault. Firstly, the wife of the victim filed a complaint against the perpetrators; secondly, one of the women filed a case against Pradeep Basumatary, alleging ill-treatment. The third case was filed by Sub Inspector Rajan Roy, mentioning that the responding police official was obstructed when he reached the scene of the incident in the early hours of the day. The case numbers are 267/2024, 268/2024, and 269/2024.

Thereafter, five individuals, including Ankur Dutta, Debakanta Dev Nath, Krishanu Lahkar, and two women, were apprehended by the police. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised by police officials. The investigation is being monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the East Police District of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

