5 Blood Brokers Apprehended at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Allegations of an active blood broker racket have resurfaced at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where hospital security personnel apprehended five persons allegedly involved in illegal blood brokerage activities on the premises.

The accused were identified as Yusuf Ali (33), Ashique Ilahi (21), Saiful Islam (26), Barnab Das (20) and Rakesh Das (22). They were later handed over to Bhangagarh Police Station for further investigation. According to reports, the alleged brokers targeted patients and their families, offering to arrange blood in exchange for money despite the availability of regulated blood bank services at the hospital.

Hospital sources said the security team had been monitoring suspicious activities on the campus for some time before carrying out the operation. Acting on suspicion, the security personnel detained the five individuals and subsequently handed them over to the police. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the extent of the alleged network and whether more people were involved. Authorities are also expected to strengthen surveillance within the GMCH premises to prevent the recurrence of such illegal activities.

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