53rd National Safety Week kicks off at LGBI Airport, Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati observed the National Safety Week at new project side premises. The event started with a flag hoisting ceremony.

Hoisting the flag, Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah said, “National Safety Week is an annual observance dedicated to promoting safety awareness and encouraging practices to prevent accidents and injuries in various settings, including workplaces and communities. The base of any organization is made by the employees engaged in the construction from its beginning. Therefore, the safety of the employees is a major responsibility of that organization. Today, on National Safety Day, we have taken a pledge to ensure that employees can work safely here. We have planned a 6-day programme to raise safety awareness to the workers working in the construction.” He also congratulated all the employees for their dedicated day and night hard work.

Chief Project Officer of the new airport Jaiswal presented a plaque of appreciation to the workers at the end of the programme. Many senior officials of GIAL & Project side were present in the programme. Notably, a week-long agenda of many awareness programmes, drives, initiatives, mockdrill, campaigns and event will to be organized.

Also Read: Transport Minister Flags Off Road Safety Week in Assam