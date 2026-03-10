74 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized From Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a passenger and seized 74 grams of suspected heroin from his possession during a routine checking operation at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday morning.

The recovery was made at around 8:10 am during an inspection of Train No. 01666 DN, the Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special, when a GRP team intercepted a passenger found carrying suspicious packets.

