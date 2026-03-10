Guwahati

74 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized From Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

GRP intercepted the accused, identified as Burhan Uddin of Badarpur, during a checking operation on the Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special train on Monday morning.
Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a passenger and seized 74 grams of suspected heroin from his possession during a routine checking operation at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday morning.

The recovery was made at around 8:10 am during an inspection of Train No. 01666 DN, the Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special, when a GRP team intercepted a passenger found carrying suspicious packets.

The accused was identified as Burhan Uddin, 35, son of Matahir Ali, and a resident of Badarpur in Sribhumi district of Assam. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of six packets containing suspected heroin — also referred to locally as brown sugar — with a combined weight of 74 grams.

The contraband was seized on the spot and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

