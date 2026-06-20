75 Teachers from 10 Schools Felicitated at Sonapur Meet to Plan 2026–27 Academic Session

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A felicitation programme for teachers and a planning meeting for the upcoming academic session 2026–27 was successfully held on Friday at Sonapur. The event brought together 75 teachers from 10 schools supported by the SRF Foundation under the Dimoria Education Block.

The meeting was organized to review academic performance, share success stories, discuss challenges, recognise teachers’ contributions, and formulate action plans for the academic year 2026–27.

Addressing the gathering, Deepika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools and District Elementary Education Officer of Kamrup (M), praised the dedication and hard work of teachers in improving the quality of education in the region. She encouraged educators to adopt innovative, child-centric and activity-based teaching methods to further enhance learning outcomes. Highlighting the vital role of teachers in nation-building, she urged them to work collectively towards creating joyful, inclusive and high-performing schools.

The programme featured detailed discussions on school results, best practices, success stories and various challenges faced by educational institutions. Teachers shared their experiences and innovative initiatives implemented in their respective schools.

The planning session that followed focused on key issues such as improving learning outcomes, enhancing student attendance and retention, strengthening school leadership, expanding digital education and increasing community participation.

The participating schools included Noratap M.E. School, Kahikuchi L.P. School, Pub Dimoria M.E. School, Teteliguri M.E. School, Hahara M.V. School, PM SHRI Kapalkata L.P. School, Komarkuchi J.B. School, Tamulikuchi L.P. School, Tamulikuchi M.E. School and Sarutari L.P. School.

The programme was also attended by several education officials, including Rangmilan Ahmed, District Programme Officer of Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup (M), Punyabrata Bordoloi, Block Resource Person of Dimoria Education Block, and Satyajit Talukdar of Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup (M).

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