7th edition of India Rubber Meet underway in Guwahati

Guwahati: The 7th edition of India Rubber Meet, a biennial 2-day event jointly organised by the Rubber Board and stakeholders in the rubber value chain began in Guwahati on Friday. The meeting is a major initiative of the Indian rubber industry to organise a regular forum for interaction, networking and exchange of information.

Anshuman Singhania, Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) inaugurated the meeting, while Dr Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board delivered the theme address.

The theme of India Rubber Meet 2024 is 'Natural Rubber- Changing Landscape, Emerging Trends and Insights for Tomorrow'. The meeting will deliberate upon the global outlook on the commodity sector, challenges and opportunities in the natural rubber sector, sustainability in the supply chain of natural rubber, perspectives of tyre and non-tyre industry, latest trends in the mobility sector, commodity prices, emerging trends in synthetic rubber and many more. Speakers included eminent personalities from rubber and allied sectors.

Price volatility, economic concerns, global warming, climate change etc. are the major challenges faced by the industry. Shifting cultivation from traditional areas to other landscapes demands care and planning at various levels to adapt to the new environment. Rubber cultivation and allied sectors are more vulnerable to economic, social and environmental changes. A new trend is emerging in all-natural rubber-producing countries including India. The discussions in the 'Meet' would help the stakeholders to formulate appropriate strategies to address the concerns of all sections of the rubber value chain.

India Rubber Meet 2024 provides enough opportunities to hear experts across the world on the prospects of the rubber industry. Panel discussions on 'Challenges and Opportunities from Stakeholder's Perspective' and 'Natural Synergy of Allied Industries and MSME in the Rubber Sector' were led by industry experts. The subjects of today's session were 'Natural Rubber and Commodity Sector in 2024 and Near-Term Outlook', 'Natural Rubber: Global Integration and Country-Specific Response to Sectoral Challenges' and 'Circularity in tTure Industry- Emerging Regulatory Framework and Industry Engagement'. Saturday's session will be on 'Economic and Commodity Outlook', which will be followed by panel discussions on subjects like 'Challenges & Opportunities from Stakeholder's Perspective' and 'Natural Synergy of Allied Industries and MSME in the Rubber Sector - Focus North East'.

