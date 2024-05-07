8066 government schools have already been closed down in Assam: Aam Admi Party

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Aam Admi Party state president Bhaben Choudhary said that 8,066 government schools have already been closed down and the state government is already working towards closing several others.

Addressing a press meet, the state president demanded that the state government repeal its decision to close down 96 schools over. He called this an anti-public decision of the government taken in the middle of the ongoing Lok Sabha election process in the country. He alleged that by closing government schools, the BJP government is trying to commercialise school education and encourage private schools. He also mentioned that while the SSA has been giving thousands of crores to some schools for the development of infrastructure, the government is closing hundreds of schools citing the lack of ample number of students. He also said that the government has already closed down 8066 schools in the past and has announced the closure of 96 institutions including 79 High Schools and 17 Senior Secondary Schools adding that the government is working towards closing many more schools in the future.

