A coffee-table book, Turning Visions Into Reality

An Entrepreneur’s Journey, chronicling 38 years of Maria’s Public School and documenting the Founder and Managing Trustee, Ms Nellie Ahmed’s journey of translating her vision of establishing a premier institution into reality, was launched on September 20, 2026.

Mr Ashmit Tainwala, Founder and CEO of MB Learning; celebrated author Mr Arup Kumar Dutta; former principals Mrs Maya Choudhury and Mrs Krishna Dutta; and former professors of English, Mr Ranjit Choudhury and Mrs Aditi Choudhury, were among the dignitaries present at the launch, held at India Club, Guwahati.