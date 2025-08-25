A TRIBUTE: In loving memory of our grandmother, Minati Chaudhury

To us, she was always Aita—a source of warmth, guidance, and unconditional love. But to the world, Minati Chaudhury was so much more: a pioneering social worker, an institution builder, and a tireless advocate for the betterment of society.

She spent her life nurturing people and institutions alike. As Chief Adviser of Jyotirupa, Chairperson of the Eastern India Women’s Association, and Chairperson of the Indian Red Cross Society, Assam State Branch, she carried forward a legacy of service and compassion. She was not only a principal and governing body president of KC Das Commerce College but also a member of the Assam Police Accountability Commission—roles through which she shaped lives, education, and justice with rare integrity and commitment.

At home, she was the heart of our family. She kept alive the values of learning, generosity, and responsibility taught by our late grandfather, Ramesh Chaudhury. Her home in Bharalumukh was not just where we gathered, but where countless friends, admirers, and community members found welcome, comfort, and inspiration.

Through her charity, social work, and quiet but powerful leadership, she left behind not only her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild but also generations of men and women whose lives were touched by her kindness, vision, and courage.

We, her grandchildren, will always remember her not only for the great things she achieved but also for the little things—her stories, her wisdom, and her presence that made us feel safe and loved. She showed us that strength could be gentle and that service to others was the highest form of living.

Her absence leaves a void in our hearts, but her spirit will continue to guide us. In every act of kindness, in every step we take towards building a better world, we will carry her with us.

Her Grandchildren

Isar, Ruchi, Ayushi, Karan

