A Tribute to Dr. Parbati Charan Bhattacharya

Dr. Parbati Charan Bhattacharya, an eminent Ayurvedic physician and retired principal of Government Ayurvedic College, Guwahati, breathed his last on July 26, 2024, in a private hospital in Guwahati following a brief illness. At the time of his death, he was 94 years old. Born to late Bhabani Charan Bhattacharya and late Lakshmipriya Bhattacharya in March 1935 in Nij Sarabari village, near Mangaldai town in the Darrang district, he completed his school education in his village, and after matriculation from Tangla High School, he came to Guwahati for college education and was admitted to the Government Ayurvedic College in the year 1958. He passed the DAMS degree as the topper of the batch. Thereafter, he moved for higher studies and took admission at Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar, and obtained the HPA postgraduate degree as a gold medallist, securing the first position in 1964. After returning to Assam, he joined the Government Ayurvedic College, Guwahati, and rendered remarkable services in hospitals for patient care as a professor of the Shalya-Shalakya department and a good administrator to upgrade the lone Ayurvedic college in the Northeast region. After Dr. Jagadish Chandra Bhattacharya, the founder and principal of the institute, who was known as the iron man of the Ayurvedic system of treatment in Assam, the second man, Dr. Parbati Charan Bhattacharya, changed the infrastructure of the hospital by laying foundation stones on February 3, 1993, and partly completed the construction of a 300-bed hospital to start operation. He retired as principal from the Govt. Ayurvedic College in the month of June 1993.

A lifetime achievement awardee in the field of health services from Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati, Dr. Bhattacharya was a former chairman of the institutional advisory committee of the Regional Research Institute, Guwahati, and was actively associated with many institutions for the development of the Ayurvedic system of medicine in the Northeastern region. People from different sections of society gathered in his residence, Lankeswar, Jalukbari, to condole at the time of his death. His last rites were performed at the Bhoothnath crematorium. He leaves behind his wife along with two sons and three married daughters, besides a host of relatives. As one of my revered teachers and also my father's friend, I pay my heartfelt tribute and also pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul on the day of Adya Shraddha.

Dr. Anil Kumar Sarma

Retired Professor

Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati

Former Director

IA Ayurvedic Medical College, USTM

