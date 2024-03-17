A Tribute to Meghali Das (Tuku)

One of our closest friends, Meghali Das (Tuku), left for her heavenly abode on March 7, 2024, in Delhi, leaving us, her family, and friends absolutely crestfallen and bereft of words to express our feelings at this colossal loss. Born into an illustrious family in Golaghat, Tuku was able to chart dizzy heights as a beauty entrepreneur, rightfully nominated as the Platinum Business Director at Avon, one of the top-notch wellness and beauty products companies in the world.

Her effervescence and positive energy seem to engulf all around her.

It is very rare that you meet someone with whom you are happy to talk and would like to talk again.

When you get to know her, you will realise that she is eclectic, supportive, a model mother to her son, a fantastic friend, a renowned businesswoman acclaimed nationally and internationally for globally introducing North East handlooms and handicrafts, and a fashion icon and mentor to many young aspirants.

Above all, she is a great human being, kind and compassionate, and someone who is always willing to listen to the other person, which is rather rare in this fast-paced, cacophonous world. With boundless energy, she is always game for anything, be it a picnic, a party, a game of scrabble, or travel to distant lands!

Meghali Das has been with Avon for over 20 years, but running her own beauty business has ensured that she’s always stayed ahead of the latest trends.

“I prefer to be a trendsetter, so my advice to my customers is always: do not just follow any trend. It’s better to start a trend and let others follow.”

Beauty isn’t the only arena where Meghali liked to set a strong example.

Being an Avon representative and sales leader enabled her to help other women achieve success on their own terms by mentoring them on how to grow their own businesses.

“Avon has connected me to a network of women, each with different stories and motivations, but all of them inspiring.” One of Meghali’s proudest moments was visiting Avon’s head office and seeing her picture in the Hall of Fame. She regularly shared this moment with her team to encourage them so that they could achieve whatever they set their sights on.

Never say die ….

That is Tuku for us.

She never was.

She is

And will always be amongst us.

May her soul rest in peace.

Reetti Dutta,

Anuradha Boruah Saikia