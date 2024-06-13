AAECA urges Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. to ensure safety

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Electricity Consumers' Association (AAECA) has appealed to the APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd.) to ensure the safety of its installations as power-related incidents are on the rise in the state.

In a statement issued to the media today, AAECA convener Ajoy Acharjee said, "Fatal power-related incidents due to the falling of electric posts, tearing of power lines, and bursting of transformers keep coming from various areas in the state. Such incidents reflect negligence and failure on the part of the APDCL. The power distribution company is prompt in charging excessive power tariffs from consumers, besides collecting advance tariffs through pre-paid meters. They, however, are negligent when it comes to the safety of the people. Reports of people being electrocuted come very often these days. We are taken aback as to why the Chief Minister and the government are silent on such a serious matter. We demand the APDCL replace all old posts, transformers, and electric wires with new ones. More such incidents will claim lives in the state. We demand appropriate compensation to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in power-related accidents."

