AAGSU President Sunil Chhetri Joins Congress in Guwahati

Sunil Chhetri, president of the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU), formally joined the Indian National Congress on Friday at a joining programme held in Guwahati, in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi.
Chhetri was accompanied by several associates, including Rohan Limbu, Rajesh Bhuyan, Mukesh Thapa, Balaram Rai, and Subhash Limbu.
Speaking at the event, Chhetri said the decision to join Congress was driven by a desire to speak out against oppression and exploitation. "Only the Congress party can ensure justice and dignity for all communities of Assam," he said.
APCC president Gaurav Gogoi welcomed the move, saying the support of the Gorkha community is essential to building a new and inclusive Assam.
Gogoi described Chhetri's entry into the party as a significant addition to the opposition's fight against what he called policies of oppression and suppression. He also assured Chhetri that Congress would give him the opportunity to work with dignity and respect.
The joining comes at a time when the Congress-led opposition in Assam is actively expanding its alliance and outreach ahead of the state Assembly elections.