AAGSU President Sunil Chhetri Joins Congress in Guwahati

Sunil Chhetri, president of the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU), formally joined the Indian National Congress on Friday at a joining programme held in Guwahati, in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi.

Chhetri was accompanied by several associates, including Rohan Limbu, Rajesh Bhuyan, Mukesh Thapa, Balaram Rai, and Subhash Limbu.

Also Read: Three Congress MLAs join BJP in Guwahati