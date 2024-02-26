Aam Aadmi Party starts campaign 'Axomoto Kejriwal' in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) started a ten-day programme named 'Axomoto Kejriwal' (Kejriwal in Assam also) in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency today. AAP's Assam state president, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury, inaugurated the programme in the field of Basistha Chariali Shishu Udyan. Through this programme, the party started a drive to reach the voters.

Other members of the party, including senior spokesperson Dr. Anurupa Deka, chief of the media cell of the party Jayanta Kumar Kalita, and others, were present at the programme.

