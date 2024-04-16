AAP filed complaint regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct in Jorhat

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A formal complaint was lodged by AAP against the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP and its candidate in Jorhat Constituency of Assam.

The party gave in writing that it had come to their attention, supported by compelling video and photo evidence attached with the complaint, that a person was captured on camera distributing cash during a media interaction event involving BJP candidate Topon Kr Gogoi. This act of distributing cash, which is clearly visible in the recorded video, is a blatant violation of the principles laid down in the Model Code of Conduct, mentioned AAP.

It was mentioned that this said person, the individual caught distributing cash, is also seen in a photograph alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This association raises serious concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process and the impartiality of certain influential figures.

Such actions not only undermine the sanctity of our democratic process but also pose a grave threat to the fairness and transparency of elections across the state & country. It is imperative that swift and decisive action is taken to address this matter and uphold the integrity of our electoral system mentioned in the complaint.

They urged the Chief Election Commissioner entrusted with ensuring the smooth conduct of elections, to take immediate and necessary action against the BJP, its candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi, and all other individuals involved in this egregious violation. They requested a thorough investigation into the matter, followed by appropriate punitive measures as per the provisions of the law. Adding the Election Commission of India needs to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that such misconduct does not go unpunished and that the citizens of our constituency deserve a fair and transparent electoral process, free from any undue influence or malpractice.

Also Read: Bajali administration to inquire Model Code of Conduct violation by Pathsala Municipality Board chairman Jolly Choudhury (sentinelassam.com)