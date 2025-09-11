AAPP hails Decision to Remove Registrar of Assam Pharmacy Council

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Association of Advanced Pharmacy Practitioners (AAPP) welcomed the government’s decision of removing the Registrar of Assam Pharmacy Council.

President of AAPP Birendra Kumar Barman said that AAPP had submitted multiple complaints with evidence against the temporary Registrar over the past year. The complaints highlighted various irregularities, including violations of regulations in the registration process.

According to Barman, the government had earlier assured that appropriate action would be taken if the allegations were substantiated. After investigation, the charges were proven, leading to the Registrar’s removal.

He further alleged that during the tenure of the removed Registrar, a large number of suspicious pharmacists’ registrations took place. This matter is now under the consideration of the Chief Minister, and Barman demanded the formation of a high-level inquiry commission to probe these registrations and cancel the licenses of those found to be illegal.

