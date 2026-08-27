AASU Launches Statewide Protests Today Over Soaring Prices of Essential Commodities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will stage statewide protests on August 27 against the rising prices of food items and essential commodities and demand immediate measures to control the price rise.

In a statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said the sharp increase in the prices of essential commodities had made life difficult for the people. They alleged that the Assam Government had failed completely to control the price rise, while prices of food items and other essential commodities continued to soar.

The students’ body said protest marches would be organised at every district headquarters across the state on August 27.

AASU demanded that the Assam Government take immediate steps to control prices and provide relief to the people. It warned that protests against the price rise would continue if the government failed to address the issue.

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