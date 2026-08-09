AASU marks 60 years of constitution with lamp-lighting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday marked 60 years of its constitution by lighting 60 lamps at public places in district headquarters across Assam.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said the union had suspended its other programmes due to the prevailing flood situation. The AASU constitution was adopted at the union’s Tezpur conference at 5 am on August 8, 1967, marking the beginning of its diamond jubilee year.

The union had planned elaborate year-long celebrations but cancelled them in view of the floods. District units instead organised lamp-lighting programmes at public places.

AASU leaders said the year-long programme would be announced after the flood situation improved.

In Guwahati, the programme at Latasil Playground was organised by the All Kamrup (M) District Students’ Union and managed by the All Guwahati Students’ Union. Sarma and chief adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya inaugurated the programme.

At Sivasagar, AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon inaugurated the programme organised by the Sivasagar District Students’ Union.

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