AASU Organises Memorial Lecture in Pathsala to Mark Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Chandraprabha Saikiani

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is organising a memorial lecture at Pathsala Natya Mandir, located within the Harimandir premises in Bajali district, to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and Padma Shri awardee Chandraprabha Saikiani.

The programme, organised by the AASU Bajali district unit, is scheduled for March 16, beginning at 11.30 am. Eminent academician Prof Abani Bhagawati will deliver the memorial lecture during the event.

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