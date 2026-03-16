Guwahati

AASU Organises Memorial Lecture in Pathsala to Mark Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Chandraprabha Saikiani

The programme at Pathsala Natya Mandir in Bajali district features a memorial lecture by eminent academician Prof Abani Bhagawati, organised by the AASU Bajali district unit.
Chandraprabha Saikiani
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The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is organising a memorial lecture at Pathsala Natya Mandir, located within the Harimandir premises in Bajali district, to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and Padma Shri awardee Chandraprabha Saikiani.

The programme, organised by the AASU Bajali district unit, is scheduled for March 16, beginning at 11.30 am. Eminent academician Prof Abani Bhagawati will deliver the memorial lecture during the event. 

Also Read: Chandraprabha Saikiani: A Firebrand Feminist

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