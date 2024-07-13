Accused in Assam CM's Relief Fund Theft Linked to Manipur CM's Fund Scam

Guwahati: After a person named Rakesh Singh was arrested by Assam Police for attempting to steal money from the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he has now been accused of doing the same from the Manipur Chief Minister's Relief Fund as well. Manipur Police is likely to take custody of the accused from Assam Police in connection with this development.

Rakesh Singh, who originally hails from Bihar, was arrested in Kolkata by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell on June 28 after an attempt was made to withdraw money from the Assam CM's Relief Fund accounts by forging the signatures of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With the investigation still underway regarding this development, the same person, along with his associates has been accused of stealing Rs 9.92 lakh from the Manipur CM's relief fund by using a fake cheque from the sports department of the state.

The matter pertains to the arrest of Singh, originally from Bihar, by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell from Kolkata following an attempt to steal from the Assam CM relief fund using forged signatures of Himanta Biswa Sarma. An investigation revealed that the accused had a massive network of fraudsters who created bank accounts using fake credentials and stole money from various sources. It was also found that the accused operated from an office in Kolkata to carry out his illegal activities.

