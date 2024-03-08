ACS officer Sukanya Borah ‘shown’ arrested in MPLAD Fund scam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: ACS officer Sukanya Borah has been arrested again by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, this time for a scam in MPLAD funds. She was earlier arrested in a disproportionate assets case in January 2024.

Borah was in judicial custody at the time of her ‘shown arrest’ by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell for her part in a scam related to Member of Parliament’s Local Area Development Funds (MPLAD Funds) The SVC team had taken special permission from the court of the special judge in Guwahati on Wednesday. The court sent Sukanya Borah back to judicial custody, while telling the team that they could question her at the Guwahati Central Jail, where she is currently lodged.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) had registered a case (1/2023) against 14 persons in connection with a number of irregularities and anomalies in the execution of projects and utilization of MPLAD Funds. According to sources, the CM’s SVC conducted a regular inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the execution of projects under the MPLAD fund of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan in the Barpeta, Kamrup, and Kamrup (Metro) districts. The sources said that irregularities in the utilization of funds took place in a number of projects in two financial years. The government suspended four ACS officers after the detection of the financial irregularities.

