Action against unhygienic sale of fish and meat in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Under the leadership of the Veterinary officer, GMC along with Veterinary Staff, Enforcement Branch and Assam Police carried out a drive to check for unhygienic environment in poultry, fish and mutton shops at Chandmari, Silpukhuri, Gandhi Basti Tinali, Bamunimaidan Railway Bazar, Noonmati, Narengi Kalangpar Bazar and Satgaon area. During the inspection 72 mutton, poultry and fish shops were inspected and a total fine of Rs 37,000 was imposed as a penalty.

