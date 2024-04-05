Action initiated against gamosas from other states in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Authorities from the Handloom and Textiles Department of the state conducted an operation in Fancy Bazar against gamosas manufactured in other states using power looms. They also seized a number of gamosas from the market in doubt of their being manufactured in other states.

It must be noted that gamosas made in Assam have a GI tag, meaning that the same cannot be weaved elsewhere using power looms or other automated equipment. Officials taking part in the operation mentioned that they have seized samples from several shops and will be sending the same for testing. If it is verified that these have been manufactured outside the state, proper action will be taken against the shops, including the imposition of fines and the cancellation of their trade licences.

In the case of street vendors selling these items without any trade licences, the officials mentioned that they would be tracking down their suppliers and wholesalers who are involved in this illegal activity and taking appropriate action against them. It must be noted that gamosas are in high demand during the Bohag Bihu season, and miscreants often try to sell counterfeit products in the name of the locally produced ones, even though the state government has a strict policy against such actions.

Also Read: Elephants motifs in gamosa reflect community’s inclination to coexist (sentinelassam.com)