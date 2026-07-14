Adani One’s airport loyalty app hits 5 million members in under 10 months

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Adani Airport Holdings Limited’s (AAHL) consumer app, Adani One, has crossed the five-million-member milestone within just 10 months of the launch of Adani Rewards, one of India’s first integrated airport loyalty programmes. The loyalty programme is currently available across all eight airports managed by AAHL in seven states, including the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati. It allows passengers to earn and redeem reward points on shopping, dining and a range of airport services through a single digital platform.

According to AAHL, the rapid growth reflects increasing demand for seamless digital services that enhance the airport experience while rewarding everyday spending. The company also announced plans to introduce a tier-based membership model later this year, offering frequent flyers personalised privileges, exclusive rewards and enhanced benefits.

“Five million members in less than a year marks an important milestone for Adani Rewards. We will continue expanding member benefits and introducing new features across all AAHL-managed airports,” an AAHL spokesperson said. Passengers can join the programme instantly using their mobile number while shopping at participating airport outlets. Reward points can be redeemed for benefits such as complimentary food and beverages and premium airport experiences through the Adani One app.

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