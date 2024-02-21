Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav from March 1 at Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa

Guwahati: The 5th edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024 will be organised in a three-day format from March 1 to March 3 in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The three-day festival is set to be staged in an open-sky setup on March 1 and 2 at Abhigyanm Natyakhetro in Adingiri Hill, Sankardev Nagar, Maligaon, and March 3 in the closed auditorium of Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa.

The organisers mentioned that a total of four plays named ‘Menaka’ directed by Pakija Begum, ‘To Kill or Not to Kill’ by Jilmil Hazarika and directed by Ovliyakuli Khodjakuli from Uzbekistan, and ‘Gandhi vs. Godse’ and ‘Tritiyo’ directed by Ranhang Choudhury will be staged over the next three days. A number of workshops on various topics, including filmmaking, film editing, and acting, will be organised in the presence of multiple experts from these fields as a part of Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024.

The organisers, Abhigyanm, will also be giving out the Late Debabrat Choudhary Memorial Theatre Personality Award 2024 to noted theatre critic Atul Mazumber and the Late Barnali Choudhary Memorial Loka Silpa Sadhana Sanman 2024 to Borbihua Rantu Saikia on the first day of the event.

Appealing to people with an interest in acting, editing, and filmmaking to attend the workshops, the organisers invited everyone to attend the 5th edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2024, which has been organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

