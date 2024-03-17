AdtU hosts Assam Governor, maestro Vishwa Mohan Bhatt at SPIC MACAY event

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University expressed its profound delight at the honour of hosting Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alongside the legendary ‘Mohan Veena’ maestro Vishwa Mohan Bhatt ji at a SPIC MACAY event titled Virasat Anubhav Series.

As a university dedicated to promoting cultural interaction and creative enrichment, we are honoured to present Bhatt ji’s extraordinary ability on the Mohan Veena, which has received international praise. Bhatt ji’s long career, which includes distinctions like the Grammy Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, acts as a source of inspiration for both young musicians and aficionados alike, according to a release.

AdtU takes great satisfaction in supporting such cultural convergences, which not only enrich our academic environment but also contribute to the cultural fabric of our community, as stated in the release.

The audience gathered for the event was treated to an evening of amazing musical experiences and treasured memories as AdtU commemorated the transformational power of music and the arts.

