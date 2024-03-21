Advocate arrested for connections with land mafia in Barpeta district of Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Police on Tuesday arrested an advocate in the Barpeta district of the state for his alleged connections with the land mafia. The accused advocate was identified as Robiul Hussain and was arrested by the crime branch of the police.

According to sources, Robiul Hussain used to work at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s Office and was a close aide to Samsul Haque, the mastermind behind the land mafia’s operations.

