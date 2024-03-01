AERC holds public hearing on power tariff hike in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The public hearing on the tariff petitions of APDCL, APGCL, and AEGCL took place on Thursday in the Court Room of the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chairperson of the Commission.

Altogether, 11 respondents submitted their respective contentions. The respondents present today are the Federation of Industry and Commerce of the North Eastern Region (FINER), Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA), All India Manufacturers’ Organisation (AIMO), All Assam Electricity Consumers’ Association, Assam Oxygen Manufacturing Association (AOMA), Consumer Advocacy Cell (CAC), Star Cement Ltd., Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), M/s. Eco Tech. Agro Mills, Bharti Airtel Limited, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and it was followed by replies by AEGCL, APGCL, and APDCL and concluded with the remark of the Commission and vote of thanks by Manoj Kumar Deka, Secretary of the Commission.

