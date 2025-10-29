AGP condemns Priyank Kharge’s ‘Anti-Assam’ remark, demands public apology

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has strongly condemned the recent remark made by Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, describing it as deeply insulting to the people of Assam.

AGP leaders expressed outrage over Priyank Kharge’s statement suggesting that Assam lacks talented youths capable of contributing to industrial development such as the semiconductor project. The party criticized the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for remaining silent on the issue and questioned why the state Congress leadership has not demanded an apology from Kharge for his offensive comments.

AGP general secretary Manoj Saikia said that Assam Congress leaders should have been ashamed of such remarks. He added that the state Congress should have compelled Priyank Kharge to apologize publicly to the people of Assam instead of remaining silent, which, he said, appeared to endorse the derogatory statement.

Highlighting Assam’s contribution to the field of information technology, Saikia pointed out that countless professionals from Assam have been serving with distinction across India and abroad, including in Karnataka. He warned that neither Priyank Kharge nor anyone else should dare to undermine the talent, skill, or creativity of the Assamese people.

