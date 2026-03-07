AGP Finance Secretary Jayanta Khaund Resigns, Congress Entry Likely

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) finance secretary Jayanta Khaund resigned from the party on Friday, delivering a fresh blow to the regional party ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Khaund confirmed his resignation, saying he had already informed the AGP leadership of his decision. While he stopped short of announcing his next political move, sources close to the development indicated that talks with Indian National Congress leaders are currently underway, and he is likely to join the party in the near future.

