AGP Finance Secretary Jayanta Khaund Resigns, Congress Entry Likely

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) finance secretary Jayanta Khaund resigned from the party on Friday, delivering a fresh blow to the regional party ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.
Khaund confirmed his resignation, saying he had already informed the AGP leadership of his decision. While he stopped short of announcing his next political move, sources close to the development indicated that talks with Indian National Congress leaders are currently underway, and he is likely to join the party in the near future.
Speaking on his resignation, Khaund did not hold back in his assessment of the party he has served for years.
"I have served the AGP for many years. But I realised that working in the AGP is of no benefit. I have informed the president about this, and he has expressed his sorrow," he said.
Khaund added that he would make his next political decision only after consulting with the public — a remark that suggests he intends to remain active in Assam's political landscape.
Khaund's departure adds to a broader pattern of political realignment in Assam as parties consolidate their positions ahead of the state elections. The Congress-led opposition has been actively expanding its base in recent weeks, with several political figures crossing over or entering into alliance discussions with the party.
Whether Khaund formally joins Congress is yet to be confirmed, but his exit from AGP signals growing restlessness within the regional party's ranks.