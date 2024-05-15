AGP, UPPL attend PM Narendra Modi’s nomination filing in Varanasi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Representatives from the AGP and the UPPL, both partners of the NDA, took part in the rally taken out while Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his nominations for the Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh today.

Attending the rally, Cabinet Minister and AGP president Atul Bora and BTC CEM Pramod Boro of the UPPL said that the NDA would make it to the Parliament with Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. Representatives from various allies of the NDA also took part in the rally.

Speaking to the media, Atul Bora said, "The developmental graphs of Assam and the Northeast have maintained a rising trend in the past ten years. Since 2016, we have been an ally of the NDA. And we attended the rally of the Prime Minister today as an NDA partner. We expect that the Prime Minister will come out victorious with more votes from Varanasi this year. This is not all. The NDA will also form the government at the Centre with more seats this year, with Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term in a row. The massive support of the people of Varanasi during the rally bespoke volumes of Modi as a world leader."

Speaking to the media, Pramod Boro said, "As part of team NDA, I attended the rally during the filing of nominations by the Prime Minister. The NDA will win the Lok Sabha poll with a comfortable majority, and Modi will be the Prime Minister. During Modi's regime, Assam and the Northeast witnessed a transformation from violence to peace. And peace in the past ten years has made development possible in Assam and the region."

