AIIMS Guwahati conducts mental health awareness drive for women

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Psychiatry, in collaboration with the Department of Community & Family Medicine, AIIMS Guwahati, conducted a Mental Health Awareness and Screening Programme on Thursday at Salmara Ayushman Arogya Mandir under the ongoing Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan — a nationwide initiative focused on promoting women’s health and empowerment.

The programme began with an awareness talk by Dr. Pranjal Dey, Head of Psychiatry, who highlighted the significance of mental well-being in women and addressed common mental health concerns. Dr. Nikhita Das, Senior Resident, elaborated on early signs of mental health disorders and the importance of timely intervention. Psychiatric Social Workers Grace and Rituparna Dhar engaged the participants in interactive sessions on coping strategies and community-based support, while Dietician Simple Matharu discussed the link between nutrition and mental health.

A comprehensive health screening followed, covering both physical and mental well-being, led by Junior Residents Dr. Lakshi Raina, Dr. Deepraj Das, and Dr. Siva Chauhan. A total of 53 individuals were screened, enabling early identification of cases requiring further care and guidance.

The programme effectively combined awareness, preventive healthcare, and community participation, reflecting AIIMS Guwahati’s commitment to strengthening women’s health and holistic well-being under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyaan.

