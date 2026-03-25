AIIMS Guwahati Marks World TB Day 2026 with Focus on Prevention and Community Support

A highlight of the programme was the felicitation of the second batch of Nikshay Mitras from AIIMS Guwahati — comprising faculty members, resident doctors, and nursing officers who have provided nutritional, social, and emotional support to TB patients.

Each Nikshay Mitra contributed Rs 1,000 per month for six months towards patient support, reflecting the spirit of community participation envisioned under India's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.