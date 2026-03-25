AIIMS Guwahati Marks World TB Day 2026 with Focus on Prevention and Community Support

AIIMS Guwahati observed World Tuberculosis Day 2026 with a focused programme aimed at strengthening the fight against TB, recognising community contributions, and advancing preventive treatment strategies.
The event was held under the guidance of Prof. (Col.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, and coordinated by Dr. Forhad Akhtar Zaman, Professor in the Department of Community and Family Medicine.
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A highlight of the programme was the felicitation of the second batch of Nikshay Mitras from AIIMS Guwahati — comprising faculty members, resident doctors, and nursing officers who have provided nutritional, social, and emotional support to TB patients.
Each Nikshay Mitra contributed Rs 1,000 per month for six months towards patient support, reflecting the spirit of community participation envisioned under India's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.
The event placed significant emphasis on Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment (TPT) and its role in breaking the chain of TB transmission.
TPT works by preventing latent TB infection from progressing to active disease, particularly among high-risk groups — making it a critical early intervention tool in reducing the future TB burden.
Addressing the gathering, institute leadership stressed the importance of scaling up TPT alongside early diagnosis, strict treatment adherence, and sustained community engagement as part of a multi-sectoral approach to TB elimination.
AIIMS Guwahati highlighted this year's World TB Day theme — "Yes! We can end TB: Led by countries, powered by people" — with a focus on leadership, community engagement, and sustained momentum to accelerate efforts against the TB epidemic.
The institute reaffirmed its commitment to TB elimination, emphasising that a combination of preventive strategies, robust patient support, and sustained awareness is essential for building a TB-free India.