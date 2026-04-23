AIIMS Guwahati Opens Blood Centre to Strengthen Transfusion Services

GUWAHATI — AIIMS Guwahati has inaugurated a fully functional Blood Centre, marking a significant step toward strengthening transfusion medicine services across the region.

The facility was inaugurated by Executive Director Prof. (Col) Ashok Puranik in the presence of senior officials, faculty, and staff, with Prof. Dipankar Baruah among the dignitaries present.

What the Centre Offers

The Blood Centre is equipped with advanced infrastructure covering the full spectrum of transfusion medicine — from whole blood collection and component separation to automated testing for transfusion-transmitted infections.

The facility also offers apheresis procedures, including single donor platelet collection, expanding the range of specialised blood services available in the Northeast.

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