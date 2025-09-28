AIIMS Guwahati Organises SAMPADA Program to Empower Mothers of Children with Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Guwahati: On the occasion of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, the Department of Pediatrics and the Comprehensive Child Development and Early Intervention Centre (CDEIC), AIIMS Guwahati, organized a special program titled SAMPADA. The event was dedicated to mothers of children with Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs), who participated in interactive sessions, engaging activities, and the release of a specially designed booklet created to guide and support them.

SAMPADA — an acronym for Strength, Aspiration, Mother’s Resilience, Progress, Acceptance, Determination, and Affection — reflects the essence of motherhood and its vital role in raising children with developmental challenges. The program aimed to empower mothers with knowledge, resources, and encouragement, emphasizing that their resilience and affection are treasures that enable children to grow and flourish.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. Aziza Karim, Course Co-ordinator, Composite Regional Centre, Guwahati, and Mrs. Kashmiri Boruah, Assistant Director, Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women & Child Development, Regional Centre, Guwahati. They highlighted the need for family-centered interventions and stronger institutional support for children with NDDs and their families. Mothers of children with autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, and speech and language delays attended the program, sharing their challenges and hopes while creating a supportive community.

The program included both educational and recreational segments. Alongside expert talks, a quiz competition and fun-filled activities were organized exclusively for mothers. These sessions not only enhanced awareness about maternal health, nutrition, and therapy but also provided mothers with moments of relaxation, acknowledging their tireless caregiving efforts.

A special highlight was the inauguration of the SAMPADA booklet by Prof. (Col.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, in the presence of the invited guests. The booklet, prepared by the Department of Pediatrics and CDEIC, offers practical information on maternal health, nutrition, early stimulation, therapy guidance, and home-based activities. Written in simple, parent-friendly language but based on scientific knowledge, it equips mothers with tools to better manage daily challenges. Importantly, the booklet is freely available on the AIIMS Guwahati website, ensuring wide access for families.

The booklet goes beyond basic information, serving as a holistic guide for mothers. It addresses maternal wellbeing, dispels myths, and provides strategies that can be easily integrated into daily life. By drawing on the expertise of pediatricians, therapists, psychologists, and special educators, it bridges the gap between medical care and home-based nurturing.

The CDEIC at AIIMS Guwahati, which played a central role in preparing the booklet, is a pioneering centre in the region offering integrated services for children with developmental delays. From assessments to speech, occupational and physiotherapy, psychological counseling, and special education, the centre provides coordinated care under one roof, reducing the burden on families who otherwise need to seek fragmented services.

The relevance of SAMPADA lies in its alignment with the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, a national initiative envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. By emphasizing the health and empowerment of mothers, the program reinforces the belief that strong mothers build stronger families and communities.

For mothers who attended, SAMPADA was not just an event but a source of hope and encouragement. Through expert talks, community building, and the release of a practical resource, AIIMS Guwahati reaffirmed the message that a mother’s resilience is the child’s strength, and empowered mothers create empowered families and societies.