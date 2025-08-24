AIIMS Guwahati president outlines vision for making the institute a centre of excellence

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, witnessed an inspiring interaction on Friday as its newly appointed President, Padma Shri Prof. (Dr) B.K.S. Sanjay, formally assumed charge. An internationally acclaimed orthopaedic surgeon with over 45 years of experience as a surgeon, academician, author, and social worker, Dr Sanjay brings a wealth of expertise from both India and abroad, having pursued advanced fellowships in Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA.

Welcoming the new president, AIIMS Guwahati’s Executive Director, Prof. (Dr) Ashok Puranik, expressed gratitude for Dr Sanjay’s acceptance of the role. He said the Institute would greatly benefit from his visionary leadership, which is expected to accelerate AIIMS Guwahati’s growth in healthcare, education, and research.

In his address to the faculty and staff, Dr Sanjay thanked the Government of India for the responsibility entrusted to him and outlined his vision of transforming AIIMS Guwahati into a centre of excellence with national relevance. Stressing the importance of innovation, clinical research, and region-specific health programmes, he underlined the need to address pressing health challenges of the Northeast, such as cancer, cardiac diseases, drug addiction, and disabilities.

Calling upon doctors, residents, and staff to work with compassion and academic integrity, he urged the community to train the next generation of medical professionals into competent and empathetic caregivers. Faculty members reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Institute’s holistic growth.

In a special interaction with the media on August 23, Dr Sanjay highlighted the Institute’s expanding facilities, including a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre, a modern Radiology Department with a 3 Tesla MRI for early cancer detection, and a dedicated Cardiology Department. He added that patients are being provided free treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, while affordable medicines are made available through Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Amrit Ausadhi Kendras.

Dr Sanjay also emphasized AIIMS Guwahati’s strong community outreach, pointing to its immunisation services, the internationally significant yellow fever vaccination clinic, a 15-bed de-addiction centre to fight drug abuse, and specialised rehabilitation services for Divyangjans. He expressed particular passion for ensuring treatment for children with cerebral palsy, asserting that no child should be deprived of care due to lack of resources.

With renewed commitment under his leadership, AIIMS Guwahati is poised to strengthen its role as a premier healthcare and research institution, serving the people of the Northeastand beyond.

