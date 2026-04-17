AITUC Assam Condemns UP Government's Crackdown on Workers in Noida and Manesar, Demands Wage Revision

The Assam State Committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has strongly condemned what it described as the suppression and defamation of workers' movements by the Uttar Pradesh government, as thousands of industrial workers continue to protest in Noida and Manesar.

In a statement, AITUC Assam State Committee general secretary Ramen Das said workers in these industrial areas have been raising legitimate demands, including an eight-hour workday, double overtime pay as per legal provisions, workplace safety measures, social security, and wage increases.

Lathi-Charge and False Cases Alleged

Instead of addressing these demands, Das alleged that the UP government and industrial management have resorted to lathi-charging protesters and filing false cases against workers to suppress the movement.

The statement also expressed particular concern that women workers have not been spared during the crackdown, calling the development deeply troubling.

Also Read: AITUC Rejects Meghalaya Government's Minimum Wage Hike, Calls it Inadequate