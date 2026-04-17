AITUC Assam Condemns UP Government's Crackdown on Workers in Noida and Manesar, Demands Wage Revision

The Assam State Committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has strongly condemned what it described as the suppression and defamation of workers' movements by the Uttar Pradesh government, as thousands of industrial workers continue to protest in Noida and Manesar.
In a statement, AITUC Assam State Committee general secretary Ramen Das said workers in these industrial areas have been raising legitimate demands, including an eight-hour workday, double overtime pay as per legal provisions, workplace safety measures, social security, and wage increases.
Instead of addressing these demands, Das alleged that the UP government and industrial management have resorted to lathi-charging protesters and filing false cases against workers to suppress the movement.
The statement also expressed particular concern that women workers have not been spared during the crackdown, calling the development deeply troubling.
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AITUC highlighted that the minimum wage in the affected regions has not been revised for more than a decade, making it increasingly difficult for workers to sustain themselves on their current incomes.
The union also noted that the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on gas supplies has further worsened conditions, pushing workers in the region into severe financial distress.
The Assam State Committee of AITUC has demanded that the UP government immediately withdraw its "anti-worker policies" and revise minimum wages in accordance with the law.
It also called for the initiation of meaningful dialogue with trade unions, the withdrawal of all cases filed against protesting workers, the unconditional release of those in police custody, and the enforcement of proper workplace safety measures across industrial facilities.
Expressing solidarity with the workers' movement in Noida and Manesar, the committee announced that protest programmes will be organised across industrial areas in Assam.
The committee also urged the Assam government to promptly revise minimum wages in the state, warning that failure to do so could lead to a similar situation arising locally.