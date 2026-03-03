AJP Questions CM Sarma Over Court Order Unfreezing Zubeen Garg Case Accused's Account

The Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has come out strongly against the Assam government after a court ordered the unfreezing of the bank account of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the prime accused in the Zubeen Garg murder case.
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan issued a statement questioning who would be held accountable for what they described as a "complete failure" to deliver justice to the beloved Assamese singer.
The court, during the hearing, observed that authorities had not followed due procedure when freezing Mahanta's bank account — specifically, that the police had failed to comply with Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The AJP leaders were unequivocal in their assessment: this was not a minor procedural oversight but a serious investigative failure.
The development follows an earlier court direction to reopen a water company linked to another accused, Siddhartha — a pattern that prompted the AJP to ask pointedly: "Is there an attempt to gradually grant relief to the accused?"
Since the Assam Home Department — which oversees law and order and police administration — functions directly under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the AJP argued that the CM cannot distance himself from responsibility for these lapses.
The party went further, raising questions about whether the Chief Minister's alleged personal closeness to Shyamkanu Mahanta had in any way influenced how the case has been handled.
AJP president Gogoi also turned his attention to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) leading the probe, asking whether investigators had conducted the inquiry without adequate knowledge of the law — or whether there had been a deliberate attempt to shield someone under the cover of investigation.
He demanded accountability from the SIT and questioned why its chief, Munna Prasad Gupta, had remained publicly silent on the procedural failures.
The AJP's statement concluded with a direct set of demands aimed at Chief Minister Sarma — that he break his silence, accept responsibility for the alleged failures, and provide a clear and transparent explanation to the people of Assam.
The party warned that such procedural lapses have not only weakened the case against the accused but have also undermined the integrity of the justice system itself.
