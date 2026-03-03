AJP Questions CM Sarma Over Court Order Unfreezing Zubeen Garg Case Accused's Account

The court, during the hearing, observed that authorities had not followed due procedure when freezing Mahanta's bank account — specifically, that the police had failed to comply with Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The AJP leaders were unequivocal in their assessment: this was not a minor procedural oversight but a serious investigative failure.

The development follows an earlier court direction to reopen a water company linked to another accused, Siddhartha — a pattern that prompted the AJP to ask pointedly: "Is there an attempt to gradually grant relief to the accused?"