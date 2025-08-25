Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Assam Sets Record in Membership Drive

GUWAHATI: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Assam, has achieved a remarkable milestone in its membership drive, with a record 80,644 students joining the organisation so far. On the recent massive membership drive day, ABVP enrolled 47,856 students across 446 colleges and schools, with 1,467 karyakartas participating in the effort across 147 branches. State secretary of ABVP, Herald Mohan, attributed this success to the organisation's commitment to being the voice of all students in Assam, working tirelessly to transform student power into national power and contributing to nation-building through character-building. The membership drive saw significant participation from prominent educational institutions, including Assam University, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University, Gauhati University, and many others. Aditya Dey, in charge of the membership drive, expressed confidence that ABVP Assam will surpass the two-lakh membership mark by the end of the campaign on September 1, 2025. He also announced that ABVP Assam will observe two special membership days on August 25 and 26, 2025, a press release said.

