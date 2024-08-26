All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teachers' Association Form Committee in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teachers' Association reconstituted its central committee with Trailakya Deka as the present and Kulajit Thakuria and Partha Pratim Gogoi as general secretaries during its second biennial conference that concluded at Tezpur today. The conference began on August 24.

The other office-bearers of the new committee are: Diparnav as working president; Nupur Hazarika, Sheikh Farid, Ikbal Hussain, Om Prakash Rai, Bhaskara Saharia, Siddharthan Sankar Deka, and Mridul Neog as vice presients; Arup Talikdar, Nabakanta Baruah, Wasidur Zaman Choudhury, Uttam Dey, Rajen Chutia, Jyotish Gogoi, and Ajit Kalita as assistant general secretaries; Satyendra Konwar as the chief organisational secretary; Abdus Samamd, Moniruddin Ahmend, Nazimuddin Lashkar, Anup Gowala, Nabajit Patowari, Basanta Hazarika, and Gautam Kumar Das as organisational secretaries; and Tapan Kakati, Dr. Binod Gogoi, and Pranjit Chakraborty as advisers.

Also read: Office gherao threat by All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teachers' Association under Samagra Shiksha, Assam (sentinelassam.com)