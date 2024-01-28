All Assam Primary TET-qualified teachers bring changes in agitation

Regularization imbroglio

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Primary TET-Qualified Teachers’ Association (AAPTETQTA) has brought changes in its agitation programmes as it has moved the Gauhati High Court demanding the stay of the state government’s move for the alternative selection of teachers in the name of regularization of their posts.

After this decision is taken at its executive committee meeting on January 26 in Guwahati, the teachers’ body will stage sit-in demonstrations from noon to 4 p.m. in front of their BEEOs (Block Elementary Education Offices) on January 29. Earlier, the association was scheduled to gherao the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) office on January 29.

The teachers’ association opposed the order of the School Education Department that asked the contractual teachers under the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) and the state pool teachers to opt either for regularization of their posts with a reduced pay package or the present contractual terms and conditions with the existing financial benefits by January 30, 2024. The teachers’ association terms the order of the state government a conspiracy to push the contractual and state pool teachers towards uncertainty.

After the notification of the order spelling out the two options left for the teachers, the association did announce a series of agitations. In accordance with their earlier agitation schedule, the association resorted to registering their protest by wearing back badges on January 20 and ceasework on January 24, 25, and 27.

The association appealed to the state government to review its decision on the regularization of posts for contractual and state pool teachers. They demand that the government regularise the posts of contractual and state pool teachers without reducing their pay packages as a mark of respect for their experience and the length of their services.