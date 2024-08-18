All Assam Students’ Union protests ‘inflated power bills’, smart meters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union protested against the alleged excess electricity bills due to the installation of smart meters in the district headquarters across Assam. The AASU demanded a reduction in tariffs and regularization of electricity supply.

The union president, Utpal Sarma, and the general secretary, Sankarjyoti Baruah, said that the power department is doing injustice by taking excessive tariff from the consumers in an irregular manner. The members of the union said they have been demanding for a long time to stop power disruptions. The union members also criticized the Chief Minister and the Power Minister for their indifferent attitude towards the issue. With people being forced to pay two to three times more, the unions warn of continued protests unless the government takes action to reduce tariffs and regularize supply.

