All Govt Offices, Courts and Banks in Assam to Remain Closed on May 28 for Id-ul-Zuha

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has rescheduled the public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha in the state from May 27 (Wednesday) to May 28 (Thursday), 2026, following petitions received by the administration.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department on Monday, all government offices under the state government, along with all revenue and magisterial courts across Assam, will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, in observance of the festival.

The notification further stated that all banks and financial institutions across Assam will also remain closed on May 28 under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, read with the relevant notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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