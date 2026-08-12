All India Services Pensioners’ Cell Donates Rs 3.25 Lakh to Assam Government

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All-India Services Pensioners’ Cell, Assam Unit, donated Rs 3.25 lakh to the Assam Government as a gesture of solidarity with people affected by the recent floods.

Senior members of the Cell, including Vice-President K.K. Hazarika, Gayatri Baruah, Secretary Devajyoti Hazarika and Brajenjit Singha, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Hazarika said the contribution was a gesture of support for flood-affected people and expressed confidence in the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts. The Chief Minister appreciated the contribution and acknowledged the retired officers’ continued commitment to public service.

The Cell reaffirmed its support for the government’s efforts towards relief, rehabilitation and building a resilient Assam.

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