Amazon Air Launches Dedicated Cargo Routes to Guwahati, Promising Up to 5x Faster Deliveries to Northeast India

Amazon has expanded its Amazon Air cargo network to Northeast India, launching dedicated air cargo routes connecting Kolkata and Guwahati — a move the company says could improve delivery speeds by up to five times for customers across the region.

The inaugural Amazon Air flight to Guwahati was flagged off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in the presence of Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, India and Australia, Amazon, and Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy, Amazon India.

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