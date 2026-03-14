Amazon Air Launches Dedicated Cargo Routes to Guwahati, Promising Up to 5x Faster Deliveries to Northeast India

Amazon has expanded its Amazon Air cargo network to Northeast India, launching dedicated air cargo routes connecting Kolkata and Guwahati — a move the company says could improve delivery speeds by up to five times for customers across the region.
The inaugural Amazon Air flight to Guwahati was flagged off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in the presence of Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, India and Australia, Amazon, and Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy, Amazon India.
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With the launch, Guwahati becomes a key logistics hub for Amazon's operations across the seven sister states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura — enabling faster and more reliable deliveries to customers across the entire region.
Officials said the improved air connectivity will also help businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northeast reach customers across India more efficiently. Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota noted that enhanced logistics infrastructure would empower local sellers, generate employment opportunities for youth, and support the region's growing digital economy.
Launched in India in 2023, Amazon Air operates a dedicated air cargo fleet connecting major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and now Guwahati. The network currently supports over 100 origin-destination pairs across the country through a combination of dedicated freighters and cargo partnerships.