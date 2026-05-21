Ambubachi Mela 2026 Preparations Begin at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, New Route and Tight Security for Lakhs of Devotees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With just a month remaining for the annual Ambubachi Mela, preparations have begun at the revered Kamakhya Temple, one of the most prominent Shakti Peethas in the country and a major spiritual centre in Northeast India.

According to members of the temple's Doloi (priestly) community, the Ambubachi Mela for 2026 will commence on the night of June 22, corresponding to the seventh day of the Assamese month of Ahaar. The religious rituals associated with the festival will continue for four days, with the mela concluding at sunrise on June 26.

Temple authorities have already initiated preliminary preparations and are holding discussions with the district administration and security agencies to ensure the smooth management of the event, which annually attracts lakhs of devotees, saints and tantric practitioners from different parts of the country.

In a major development aimed at improving crowd management, an additional access route from the Pandu side will open for pilgrims this year. Alongside the existing Nursery route, devotees will now be able to reach the temple premises through the newly developed Pandu-side approach road, which authorities believe will help ease congestion during the peak days of the mela.

Officials said efforts are also underway to strengthen surveillance and security arrangements across the temple complex. Authorities are expected to install advanced CCTV cameras at key points within the premises to monitor crowd movement and enhance overall safety during the four-day congregation.

Meanwhile, the spiritual atmosphere at the temple has already begun to build, with several sadhus arriving at Kamakhya Dham ahead of the mela. Temple authorities expect the number of ascetics and pilgrims to increase significantly in the coming weeks as the festival draws closer.

Popularly referred to as the "Mahakumbh of the East", the Ambubachi Mela is regarded as one of the largest religious gatherings in the region and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees of the Shakti tradition. Authorities expect a massive turnout this year as preparations gather pace across the temple premises and surrounding areas.

Also Read: Guwahati: NFR Steps up Services for Ambubachi Mela Devotees