Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) seeks PM’s intervention over alleged MGNREGA irregularities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) submitted a complaint to the Prime Minister of India alleging large-scale misappropriation of funds under the MGNREGA scheme in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

In the complaint, ANS president Diganta Saikia alleged irregularities in the Karsuwa village drain excavation project implemented under Bhuyanhat Gram Panchayat of the Amguri Development Block during the 2023–24 financial year. Saikia stated that an amount of Rs 9.71 lakh had been sanctioned for excavation of a drain measuring nearly two kilometres, but only around 800 metres of work was reportedly carried out.

Saikia further alleged that the dimensions of the drain deviated significantly from the approved plan. While the scheme reportedly mandated a width of five feet and a depth of four feet eight inches, the excavation was allegedly limited to about two feet in both width and depth. Saikia also claimed that several job card holders shown as workers under the scheme were fictitious, with no photographic evidence of their participation available in official records.

Saikia further alleged that the irregularities pointed to systematic embezzlement of public funds through manipulation of work plans and use of fake job cards.

Seeking intervention, Saikia urged the Prime Minister to order an investigation into the alleged irregularities, register a case against the officials who embezzled the funds.

